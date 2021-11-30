Eleven people who died with Delta were unvaccinated

The Ministry of Health has released further information on deaths associated with Covid-19.

Covid-19 deaths include all cases that died who were classified as an active case of Covid-19 at the time of death.

In some of these cases, the underlying cause of death may have been unrelated to Covid-19.

The Ministry’s clinical criteria for reporting a Covid-19 death will continue to be guided by the World Health Organization’s definition for deaths due to Covid-19.

Deaths being investigated by the Coroner will remain under investigation until the Coroner’s finding has been determined.

The Ministry confirmed it will report this information daily on its website.

"This reflects that it can take some time for the Coroner to determine their findings, as well as formal notification processes carried out by the DHB."

Below are the vaccination status, demographic details, and underlying conditions for the 41 individuals who have died while having Covid-19.

As of 9am November 25, 30 of these deaths are classified as due to Covid-19, one death was not due to Covid-19, and the cause of death of the remaining ten has not been finalised.

This data will be updated as privacy provisions allow to ensure personal information, is not personally identifiable.

There is clear evidence that Covid-19 vaccination both keeps people out of hospital and keeps them from dying. A British Medical Journal study reported last month, based on research carried out in Scotland, that Pfizer vaccine was 90% effective in preventing death from Covid-19 where most infections were caused by the Delta variant, the Ministry said.

The categories below are based on when cases could be classified as fully immunised.

‘Fully vaccinated’ is defined as having two doses 7 days prior to being reported as a case. Cases who received their second dose less than 7 days prior to being reported as a case are defined as ‘partially vaccinated’, along with people who have received one dose.

All of the tables refer to deaths associated with the current outbreak, except the comorbidities table, which uses data for the all Covid-19 deaths since the start of the outbreak.

Vaccine status Deaths Fully vaccinated 4 Not vaccinated 11 Partially vaccinated 3 Total 18

Age group Deaths 40 to 49 4 50 to 59 4 60 to 69 2 70 to 79 1 80 to 89 4 90 to 99 3 Total 18

Prioritised Ethnicity Deaths Asian 2 European or Other 6 Maori 7 Pacific Peoples 3 Total 18