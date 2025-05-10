Emergency worker meets baby she helped deliver during 111 call

Lia Milich (left) wipes away tears of joy after meeting Anna Evans the Hato Hone St John call handler who helped Lia's mother Kristene Milich (right) deliver Lia's baby Luka in the family's bathroom during a 111 call. Photo: Hato Hone St John

There were tears, laughter and plenty of hugs when Hato Hone St John emergency call handler Anna Evans visited the Milich home to meet the newborn baby she'd helped deliver during a 111 call.

Baby Luka Milich was born five days early, on 30 April, after his mother Lia Milich's waters broke at home in Auckland.

Milich experienced labour pains the night before but thought they were Braxton Hicks contractions.

"I didn't think too much of it as my first son Kylo had been a long labour and my contractions were really inconsistent and not really painful," Milich said.

It wasn't until the 31-year-old went to the bathroom the next morning that she realised she was in labour.

Her bags were packed into the car by partner Tuki Hanlon, but before the family could get out the door, Milich's waters broke.

"All I wanted to do was jump in the shower, so that's what I did," Milich said.

Photo: Hato Hone St John

"Then I yelled out to mum who was in the lounge."

Kristene Milich phoned 111 at 11:02am on Wednesday 30 April, and got Evans who works at Christchurch's St John communications centre.

Kristene explained her daughter's waters had broken.

With four years' experience as a St John call handler, Evans knew how vital it was to ensure Kristene remained calm, listened and followed her instructions.

Two minutes into the call, Kristene reported seeing Luka's head and the delivery quickly escalated.

As Milich and her mother and partner crammed into their tiny bathroom, Kristene and Hanlon followed Evan's phone instructions to the letter.

"They did so well... my eyes started to tear up when I heard him (Luka) cry," Evans said.

The official time of Luka's birth was recorded at 11:06am - four minutes after the call was made.

Evans stayed on the phone until a nearby ambulance crew arrived and transported mother and baby to Auckland City Hospital - where the pair were assessed and discharged that afternoon.

When the call ended, Evans burst into "happy tears".

"This is the most rewarding job ever, and it's moments like this one where I think to myself 'this is exactly why I come and do it'."

Exactly a week later she flew to Auckland to meet Milich, her mum and Luka, in what was an emotional reunion of sorts.

Together with Kristene the three women listened back to the 111 call.

"I didn't think for one moment I'd be helping to deliver my grandson when I woke up that morning," Kristene said.

"Listening to the call, I'm really surprised to hear how calm I was."

Both she and Milich have nothing but praise for Evans, who was now a proud member of Hato Hone St John's Stork Club.

The Stork Club was special recognition awarded to call handlers who had aided in the delivery of a baby over the phone.

"It's something special knowing you have helped bring a life into this world," Evans said.

"For me meeting [Kristene], Lia and Luka has been the highlight of my career."

The soon-to-be grandmother called Luka beautiful as she cradled him, and planned to keep in contact with the Milich family.

Evans gifted Luka a greenstone toki, which she had blessed the morning of the meeting.

"There's calls that will stay in your head forever - and Luka will definitely be one of them," she said.