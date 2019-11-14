Falling boulder kills driver near Murchison

The accident happened at O'Sullivan's Bridge just before 2pm. Photo: Google Maps

A Canterbury man has died after his vehicle was struck by a falling boulder near Murchison.

Police said they received a report of the incident, some 800m north of O’Sullivans Bridge, about 1.50pm today and the man, aged 59, was killed.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

Part of State Highway 6 in the Tasman district was not expected to reopen until 5pm on Friday.

NZTA system manager Andrew James said there was no simple detour in the area - a main route between Nelson and Christchurch - so drivers may need to delay their journeys.

Travellers between Nelson and Christchurch were advised to take State Highway 1 through Kaikoura.

The detour for drivers between Nelson and the West Coast is through the Lewis Pass (SH7).

Road users were advised to check the NZTA website for updates.

- ODT Online and RNZ