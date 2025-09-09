Arrest made over stolen 2-tonne sculpture

Flight was stolen in early June. Photo: file

A man has been arrested in relation to the theft of a significant bronze sculpture in Christchurch.

Flight, a 2.2-tonne work by renowned Christchurch sculptor Llew Summers, was taken overnight on June 4 this year from the Mt Pleasant Community Centre.

The 2.2-metre-long work depicts a soaring bird above the sea. It was purchased by the centre last year for $95,000 after two years of fundraising from the community to honour Summers.

A breakthrough in the case came when pieces of metal from the sculpture were discovered at a scrap metal yard.

In a statement tonight, police said a 44-year-old man had been arrested and would appear in the Christchurch District Court on September 16 on a theft charge.

“The theft of the sculpture has deeply upset the community, and police have worked hard to locate the artwork and identify the person responsible” Acting Detective Sergeant Steph Trengrove said.

Police said they became aware of the theft on June 6.

“Unfortunately, our investigation indicates that the sculpture has been destroyed and much of it sold as scrap metal, with only small pieces being recovered, Det Sgt Trengrove said.

“While we are pleased to have apprehended the offender, police acknowledge the devastation the residents feel in losing such significant artwork.

"We would like to warmly thank key community members who assisted officers with information and support throughout the investigation, including those from the scrap metal industry.”

Flight was Summers’ final work before he died in 2019. His funeral was held at the community centre.

Its president, Derek McMcCullough, said he was "absolutely elated" an arrest had been made, "but it doesn’t change the fact it is gone."

- Additional reporting by Allied Media