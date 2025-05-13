Family grieving after teen's 'disorder' death

Police are continuing to investigate the incident in Napier. Photo: RNZ

By Alexa Cook of RNZ

Police today remain at the scene where a teenage boy died after a "violent disorder" incident in Napier at the weekend.

Kaea Karauria died about 3am on Sunday during the incident in Onekawa.

Another teenager was injured on a nearby street but has since been discharged from hospital.

Stuff reports Karauria is understood to have been stabbed amid what police have called a "violent disorder" incident.

The family has posted on social media, saying his body would be brought home on Tuesday.

"On behalf of our brother Ren Karauria our sister Kym Baker our nephews Ihaia and Manaia we wish to thank you all again for the outpouring of love shown for our son and brother Kaea Karauria.

"Our Son, brother, moko, nephew cousin and friend to many, will return home to us today. Respectfully we ask from 2pm today our home is open for our immediate whānau and friends only so that we may spend this time together as a whānau," relative Jennifer Rei-Paku Hatton said.

She said others were welcome to farewell Karauria from Wednesday morning.

"We welcome you all with open arms to spend time and share your stories, laughter and tears with the whanau remembering the life of Kaea.

"There will be no formal tikanga processes, we invite you to come as you like throughout the day with karakia daily. Further and final tangihanga details will be advised at the end of today," she said.

On Tuesday morning, several police cars, a tent and orange cones were in place at the Alexander Ave property where Kaea was found critically injured. Despite the efforts of ambulance staff he died at the scene, police said.

A scene examination is ongoing at both Alexander Ave and Dinwiddie Ave, and police are urging anyone with any information or videos relating to a fight on Dinwiddie Ave to get in touch.

A team of 20 police investigators is working on the homicide case and scene guards are outside both locations.

A resident told RNZ earlier in the week they now felt unsafe and were looking at moving away from the area. Another neighbour said they heard loud music and talking on Dinwiddie Ave at the weekend, and saw bottles on the roadside on Sunday morning.

Police declined RNZ's request for an interview.