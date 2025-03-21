Family not going back to house after horror crash

Llewellyn and Sue-ann Venter have decided they won’t return to the house in Rolleston. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

“I can’t sleep in the house again.”

That was the raw assessment from Llewellyn Venter after a car, driven by an alleged drink-driver, smashed through his bedroom wall in the Canterbury town of Rolleston just after 3.30am on Saturday last week.

A police spokesperson said a 35-year-old man has been charged with careless operation of a vehicle and had a breath alcohol level over 400mcg per litre of breath. The legal limit for a person aged 20 and over is 250mcg.

Minutes before the crash, Venter had got out of bed to use the bathroom while his wife Sue-ann slept.

He had only been back in bed for five minutes when the car crossed a grassed area next to their house on Shillingford Boulevard at such speed it jumped part of the road before rolling through the master bedroom.

The car ploughed through the master bedroom wall. PHOTO: DANIEL ALVEY

A wheel of the car landed on Sue-ann, pinning her down.

Venter fought his way through the rubble and managed to pull her out.

By the time they got out of the house, emergency services - which had been called by neighbours - were at the scene and starting to get the driver out of the car, a GWM Ora electric vehicle.

“It was so quick; by the time we got out, everyone was here,” Venter said.

Said Sue-ann: “It was just crazy.”

She went to hospital to get checked out and was released later that morning with bruising and cuts, but no serious injuries.

“I still can’t believe it ... for the pressure that was on me it’s confusing (I was okay).”

The Venters are grateful to the community for its support. PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

The driver was taken to hospital in a moderate condition but is understood to have been released later with minor injuries.

The couple’s 17-year-old daughter and 8-year-old son also escaped without injury and were back at school on Monday.

“He just wants to go school and tell all his friends,” Sue-ann said.

The driver is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on April 14.

The driver of the electric car is due to appear in the District Court next month. PHOTO: DANIEL ALVEY

The future of the house is not yet known, but the Venters, who have been tenants for about two years, decided they cannot go back.

“I love the house ... but the problem is when I close my eyes I hear the sound of the car coming, the rumbling, " Venter said.

“I don’t think I’d be able to fall asleep here."

The couple said they have been humbled by the assistance from the community, as many neighbours have offered support and help.

While looking for a new rental, the family was staying with friends in Christchurch.

