Ferry sailings cancelled

The Connemara had to be towed back to Wellington. Photo: RNZ

Bluebridge cancelled several Cook Strait ferry sailings yesterday as an inspection of its Connemaraship continues. The Connemara has been undergoing checks by Maritime New Zealand after it lost power during a late night sailing on September 19 and had to be towed back to Wellington Harbour.

Bluebridge said it was working through the required process to ensure the problem was rectified and safety was its highest priority.

It still did not have a confirmed timeframe for when the Connemara would return to service, and further changes to the schedule were required over the coming days.

Bluebridge cancelled its 2am, 1.30pm and 8.30pm Wellington to Picton sailings yesterday, as well as the 7.45am Picton to Wellington.

Bluebridge customers would be advised of any cancellations via email or text, and passengers could change their booking online or by calling 0800 844 844.

Anyone who prefered to cancel their booking could still do so, and should fill out the refund request form sent to affected passengers.