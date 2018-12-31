Festival health scare as tainted drugs seized

Thousands of festival-goers were warned via text. Photo: Gisborne Herald via NZ Herald

Warnings of dangerous drugs containing pesticides and industrial paint at Gisborne’s Rhythm & Vines have been sent to festival-goers’ phones.

Tairāwhiti DHB announced on their Facebook page about 4pm today that drugs seized from the Rhythm & Vines site in the North Island “have been found to contain dangerous compounds such as pesticides and industrial paint compounds as well as other drugs including antibiotics and paracetamol”.

An estimated 21,000 people are attending on New Year's Eve for the finale of the four-day festival that began on December 28.

St John’s head paramedic stationed at the Gisborne music festival, Shane Clapperton, said they had treated people for drug overdoses during the festival, but would not specify if these were reactions to the known dangerous drugs

The statement on Tairāwhiti DHB’s Facebook page by Medical Officer of Health Dr Margot McLean advised that these compounds can cause serious immediate and long-term health problems and should be avoided.

Clapperton, said paramedics had already treated 700 people at the festival so far.

“The last two nights have been busy for us, but 95 percent of it is minor,” Clapperton said, who has worked at all 16 Rhythm & Vines festivals.

“We’ve seen people who have overindulged in alcohol and drugs but we’ve been able to look after those people on site at our medical tent.

“We’ve probably been a little bit busier but a lot of it’s minor.”