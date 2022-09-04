Fifth monkeypox case confirmed in NZ

A depiction of the monkeypox virus. Photo: NOBEASTSOFIERCE/SCIENCE PHOTO LI

A fifth case of monkeypox has been detected in New Zealand, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

The person had recently returned from overseas and is now isolating in the Auckland region.

Manatū Hauora confirmed the case on Saturday evening, saying there was no evidence of community transmission and public health staff had determined the risk for the country is low.

The Ministry said it has been providing advice over the last few week to public health units and sexual health clinics to help with identifying potential cases.

The Government has secured more than 500 courses of monkeypox medicine but no date has been set for them to become available.

The World Health Organisation declared a global health emergency for monkeypox in July this year, and has confirmed more than 50,000 cases globally, with a small number of deaths.