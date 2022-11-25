Firefighters call off today's planned strike action

Photo: RNZ

Firefighters have called off strike action today, as talks progress.

Another walkoff scheduled for Monday has also been averted.

The New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union yesterday said today’s strike, scheduled for 11am to noon, had been cancelled as Fire and Emergency New Zealand had provided a revised position that demonstrated movement.

Not all matters for inclusion in the collective agreement were resolved, the statement said.

Another meeting had been arranged for Monday.

"We are attending that meeting hoping to nail the outstanding matters," the statement said.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz