Flights cancelled, delayed as winds rock Wellington

Flights have been cancelled or delayed at Wellington Airport. Photo: RNZ

A raft of domestic flights have been cancelled or delayed at Wellington Airport this evening amid high winds.

An airport spokesperson said since 5pm on Thursday there had been 11 inbound cancellations - including one international flight from Brisbane diverted to Christchurch - and 12 outbound flights cancelled.

Air New Zealand spokesperson David Morgan said the airline was working on re-accommodating customers, but seats on some flights were limited because of the long weekend.

Orange strong wind warnings are in place for Wairarapa, Wellington and the Marlborough Sounds until 10am tomorrow.

MetService has warned those in the lower North Island and upper South Island of severe gale northwesterlies gusting up to 120kmh in exposed places.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said it had sent firefighters to three places in the capital where building or roof materials were reportedly lifting in the wind, and two callouts for low-hanging powerlines or telephone lines.

A taxi driver reported seeing cyclists blown off their bikes by wind gusts in Evans Bay, near the airport.

A strong wind warning was also in place for the Canterbury High Country until 1am Friday.

Heavy rain warnings were issued for the Tararua Range, Westland, and the ranges of the Buller, Grey and Tasman districts until Friday morning.

Further heavy rain was expected Friday evening and Saturday in some areas.

The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) said in a post on X that heavy rain would affect most of the South Island.

"At least localised flooding cannot be ruled out.