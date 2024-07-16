Fog delays flights at Auckland Airport

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
There are flight delays and cancellations at Auckland Airport as fog blankets the area.
Auckland Airport's website shows one flight from Napier has been cancelled and several flights to and from smaller centres have been delayed.
The airport said it was experiencing fog and passengers should check with their airline for the latest flight information.
By 7.10am no flights to the main southern airports had been affected, and all international flights were running to schedule.