Former deputy principal jailed for historic sex offences

The former deputy principal of a rural area school has been sent to prison for historic sexual offending against a student, who continues to be haunted by what happened to her.

Iain George Anderson, who resigned as deputy principal of Tapawera Area School in the Tasman District in 2006, was sentenced today on representative charges of indecent assault, plus a charge of sexual conduct with a young person and another of sexual connection with a young person dating back to the early 2000s.

The victim, who believed at the time she was in a relationship with Anderson, said in a statement read out by the judge in the Nelson District Court that the impact of what had occurred had shadowed her for 20 years.

Growing up had been a time of “so many secrets, so many lies”. Initially, she felt she was partly to blame but now knew better.

“She was groomed, she was manipulated by you - a person in a position of power,” Judge Jo Rielly said.

The judge said the victim felt she had been brainwashed through being caught up in a “whirlwind of emotion and deception” that had affected her relationship with others.

“She was ashamed of herself and was treated badly by others because of their perception of what had occurred.”

Anderson’s connection with the victim ended when her family found out and confronted him.

The ailing 75-year-old, who shuffled into court with the aid of a walker, was sent to prison for two years and eight months, with permission granted to allow his brother to take him to Christchurch, with time for lunch and to “get some fresh air”, before presenting himself at the prison by this evening.

The police summary of facts showed that Anderson began to “show affection” towards the young girl in the early 2000s.

He got close to her and gave her special errands to run so that she was “made to feel special” over other students.

Anderson regularly hugged her and held her hand, police said.

On one occasion after school, Anderson kissed the student in a manner she described as “a quick peck on the lips”.

“The complainant was shocked but she trusted him and it made her feel special,” police said.

She was then kissed “on multiple other occasions” which were more forceful in nature.

Once, Anderson “deliberately brushed up against the complainant” while walking past her at school; his hands and body touched the student over her clothes.

Another time as she was showing him her schoolwork and with her back to other students, Anderson touched her indecently over her clothing.

On multiple occasions, he groped her and took her to a back room at the school and closed the door so he was able to hear if someone came into the room.

Later he texted her about meeting up, and she would leave her home to be with him.

They then “parked up” in a secluded area where sexual contact occurred.

It ended when her family found out what was happening and confronted him.

Anderson told them that he and the complainant had entered into a sexual relationship but said it was only when she had turned 16, and while he was then 56.

Crown prosecutor Daniel Baxter said aggravating features were the age difference and the breach of trust by someone in a position of power.

“The impact on the victim has been significant and long-lasting,” Baxter said.

“It ruined her formative teen years and it still haunts her today. It’s something she is still coming to terms with.”

Baxter said Anderson appeared to lack any remorse and insight into his offending, and continued to deny anything occurred before the victim turned 16.

But Judge Rielly said Anderson’s early acknowledgment of guilt was a demonstration of remorse.

The victim could not accept a brief apology letter Anderson wrote, as she was not sure it was genuine.

Defence lawyer Dave Holloway confirmed it was. He also said Anderson had pleaded guilty at an early stage, which had spared the victim from a trial, but conceded the offending was prolonged, there was a significant breach of trust and that the victim was vulnerable because of her age.

Holloway also said a mitigating factor was the lack of sexual intercourse, but Judge Rielly noted that the “variety of sexual acts increased in the level of intimacy” over time.

Judge Rielly also noted the victim’s wishes that she hoped Anderson could now see the pain and distress caused by his actions.

“She hopes you understand that what you did was so wrong.”

Judge Rielly said in sentencing Anderson to prison, after discounts for his guilty plea, his age and ill health, that it was clear from the facts that he had gone to “significant lengths” to conceal his conduct so it was able to continue for so long.

She considered that Anderson had done what he could to acknowledge the harm, but that he lacked insight into the level of harm caused.

Anderson’s prison sentence meant he was automatically registered as a child sex offender. The terms of his release would be set by the Parole Board.

