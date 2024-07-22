Four self-inflicted NZ deaths linked to Canadian man

Canadian Kenneth Law has had 28 charges brought against him in the state of Ontario for murder and aiding suicide. Photo: Supplied/Peel Regional Police

A Coroner has found four New Zealanders have died after buying packages online from a Canadian man awaiting trial for multiple charges of first-degree murder.

Kenneth Law, 58, has had 28 charges brought against him in the state of Ontario for murder and aiding suicide.

More than 1200 of his packages were believed to have made their way to over 40 countries, including New Zealand.

A 21-year-old Wellington student was found dead in a hotel room in the city's CBD in 2022, two months before a 40-year-old personal trainer was also found deceased in a similar set of circumstances, also in a Wellington hotel room.

Another 21-year-old woman had CPR performed on her by a friend, after being found unresponsive in her grandmother's house later that year. She was unable to be revived.

An 18-year-old student was also found dead in their Otago University residential college room, just a few months after beginning their studies last year.

All had died by suicide between April 2022 and April 2023, and their deaths were caused or assisted by the contents of the packages ordered from Law, Coroner Alexandra Cunninghame ruled, in findings released today.

"Law is a Canadian who is accused of assisting suicides by enabling the distribution and marketing of materials online, and hosting discussion forums, for people considering suicide," Cunninghame wrote.

In August 2023, the Classification Office made eight discussion threads from forums associated with Law objectionable under the Films, Videos, and Publications Classification Act.

The Suicide Prevention Office had also requested that New Zealand internet service providers block access to Law's website.

In November 2023, another Coroner held a joint inquiry into the deaths of six people by suicide in similar circumstances to the people in Coroner Cunninghame's rulings.

In that finding, the Coroner made recommendations to Te Whatu Ora - Health New Zealand, general practitioners, first responders, WorkSafe New Zealand, and the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) to reduce the chance of further deaths in these circumstances.

As a result, a working group that included Customs, the EPA and Ministry for the Environment was set up.

Its work involved monitoring online sales from overseas, among other actions, Coroner Cunninghame said.

"[Law's] activities are outside the jurisdiction of the New Zealand Courts and I do not make any recommendations that are directed towards his activities," she said.

"Other agencies are already working together to reduce the risk posed to vulnerable New Zealanders by Law's activities."

Coroner Cunninghame concluded her findings by passing on her condolences to the families and friends of those who died.

Law's trial was set down for eight weeks next September, CBC reports.

Where to get help:

Need to Talk? Free call or text 1737 any time to speak to a trained counsellor, for any reason.

Lifeline: 0800 543 354 or text HELP to 4357

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 / 0508 TAUTOKO (24/7). This is a service for people who may be thinking about suicide, or those who are concerned about family or friends.

Depression Helpline: 0800 111 757 (24/7) or text 4202

Samaritans: 0800 726 666 (24/7)

Youthline: 0800 376 633 (24/7) or free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz

What's Up: free counselling for 5 to 19 years old, online chat 11am-10.30pm 7days/week or free phone 0800 WHATSUP / 0800 9428 787 11am-11pm Asian Family Services: 0800 862 342 Monday to Friday 9am to 8pm or text 832 Monday to Friday 9am - 5pm. Languages spoken: Mandarin, Cantonese, Korean, Vietnamese, Thai, Japanese, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi and English.

Rural Support Trust Helpline: 0800 787 254

Healthline: 0800 611 116

Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

OUTLine: 0800 688 5463 (6pm-9pm)

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.