Freeze on Queensland and NSW travel bubble extended

Brisbane, Queensland. Photo: Getty Images

The Ministry of Health has announced the pause on the quarantine free travel from Queensland and New South Wales to New Zealand will continue.

At this time, there is still a need to get a better understanding of the developing situation and the number, and pattern, of cases being reported in these Australian States, they said in a statement released tonight.

New Zealand public health staff remain in close contact with Australian health authorities about the actions being taken in each State, they said. "As with previous pauses, it will be under constant review."

At this stage there is no date on when lifting the freeze would be reevaluated.

"We consider this pause to be prudent while investigations continue and until further test results are returned," the ministry said.

From Friday July 9 at 11.59pm, 'green flights' will open from Queensland and New South Wales to New Zealand.

Travel on such flights will be limited to New Zealand citizens, Australian citizens normally resident in New Zealand, people with humanitarian exemptions and critical workers who are stranded in Queensland or New South Wales.

Anyone boarding these flights will need to have a negative pre-departure test taken within 72 hours before departure, the ministry said.