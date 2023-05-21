Gemma McCaw hits back over parenting criticisms

McCaw took to Instagram on Saturday to share an image of her young children at the park. Photo: Gemma McCaw/Instagram

Olympian and mum-of-three Gemma McCaw has hit back at criticism she faced for taking a walk with her kids on a rainy day.

McCaw took to Instagram on Saturday, sharing an image of her young children - Charlotte, three, Grace, two, and Ella, seven weeks - in the park during inclement Canterbury weather, saying she was rebuked for taking them out in the rain.

"They were all safe and warm and despite Charlotte not wanting to wear her jacket, it was with me under the pram" McCaw said. Photo: Gemma McCaw/Instagram

The Black Sticks player posted to Instagram in response: "To the person this morning who criticised me this morning for being out in the pouring rain with my kids, please know I am just a Mum trying to do my best by getting some fresh air on a day like this [sic]."

McCaw said that the comment hurt, notwithstanding the constant support she receives from other parents.

"They were all safe and warm and despite Charlotte not wanting to wear her jacket, it was with me under the pram," says McCaw.

An earlier photo posted by Gemma McCaw showing her and husband Richie McCaw with their baby daughter Charlotte. Photo: Instagram

McCaw then posted a second story, with a message to her supporters after being flooded with positive messages.

"Thank you for all your beautiful kind messages – I don’t know why this comment hurt more today. Maybe it’s the sleep [deprivation], the Gastro bug earlier this week, juggling three kids under five and getting out the door on my own (sometimes when it rains, it pours), but a huge thank you to all those people who constantly support mums," McCaw wrote.

"Never underestimate a kind word or gesture. (which I also got today. Isn’t funny how we always focus on the negative?) [sic]."

Richie McCaw and wife Gemma McCaw. Photo: George Novak

Fresh air and rain is "good for the soul", McCaw wrote, and she would "always choose" to take her children outside into nature.

"To anyone else out there doing and giving your best, I see you, and what I’ve learnt today is don’t let anyone rain on your parade."

Gemma and husband Richie welcomed their third daughter, Ella, in April this year.