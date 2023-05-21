Gemma McCaw hits back over parenting criticisms

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
McCaw took to Instagram on Saturday, sharing an image of her young children - Charlotte, three, Grace, two, and Ella, seven weeks - in the park during inclement Canterbury weather, saying she was rebuked for taking them out in the rain.
McCaw said that the comment hurt, notwithstanding the constant support she receives from other parents.
"They were all safe and warm and despite Charlotte not wanting to wear her jacket, it was with me under the pram," says McCaw.
"Thank you for all your beautiful kind messages – I don’t know why this comment hurt more today. Maybe it’s the sleep [deprivation], the Gastro bug earlier this week, juggling three kids under five and getting out the door on my own (sometimes when it rains, it pours), but a huge thank you to all those people who constantly support mums," McCaw wrote.
"Never underestimate a kind word or gesture. (which I also got today. Isn’t funny how we always focus on the negative?) [sic]."
"To anyone else out there doing and giving your best, I see you, and what I’ve learnt today is don’t let anyone rain on your parade."
Gemma and husband Richie welcomed their third daughter, Ella, in April this year.