Gisborne search resumes for autistic boy

Kaizer has been missing since yesterday afternoon. Photo: supplied

Police have resumed their search for a 5-year-old autistic boy missing in the rural Hangaroa district of Gisborne.

The alarm was raised at 4pm yesterday.

RNZ has been told up to 300 people from the area joined in the search for Kaizer, supporting police and rescue teams from Wairoa and Gisborne. It was called off about midnight.

Family and friends of the boy, who lives on a remote sheep and cattle station, continued search throughout the night.

On social media, police said he was reported missing from a residential address in Tiniroto.

"He is believed to have gone missing around 2.15pm. He was wearing a green hunting and fishing long-sleeve top, a nappy, no shoes, and may be wearing black pants with skeleton bones at the front. "

Local farmer Alex Campbell told RNZ's Morning Report programme a missing child was every family's and every community's "worst nightmare".

He was notified of the boy's disappearance late yesterday afternoon and there was a scramble from the community to mobilise and search where they could into the night.

The terrain had "everything imaginable" - including waterways, steep hills and forestry.

Campbell said he believed there was hope in finding the boy if he was on land.

Anyone with information is asked to call 111 and reference event number P059617641.