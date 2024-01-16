Golriz Ghahraman under 'extreme stress' before resignation

The Green Party co-leaders say Golriz Ghahraman faced threats of sexual and physical violence while working as an MP.

Their comments follow Ghahraman's resignation today after allegations of shoplifting. She said that her mental health had been “badly affected” by the stress of her work as an MP.

Green Party leaders James Shaw and Marama Davidson told a press conference this afternoon that they supported her decision to resign and that she was in a state of extreme stress.

Shaw said, “Obviously Parliament is a stressful place for anybody, but Ghahraman has been subject to continuous threats of sexual violence, physical violence, and death threats”.

He said she faced a higher level of threat than other MPs, and that there had been police investigations into the threats.

In a statement earlier, Ghahraman said the stress had led her to act in ways that were “completely out of character”.

“I am not trying to excuse my actions, but I do want to explain them.”

”The mental health professional I see says my recent behaviour is consistent with recent events giving rise to extreme stress response, and relating to previously unrecognised trauma."

Green Party co-leaders James Shaw and Marama Davidson address media this afternoon over the Golriz Ghahraman shoplifting allegations. Photo / Dean Purcell

Ghahraman thanked Scotties Boutique on Blake St in Ponsonby, an upmarket clothing store, for the “kindness and empathy” they had shown her.

“I have let down a lot of people and I am very sorry.

Ghahraman had come under immense political pressure following allegations of two incidents of shoplifting from Scotties Boutique on Blake St in Ponsonby, an upmarket clothing store, as well as a third allegation, this time coming from Wellington store Cre8iveworx.

One incident occurred on December 23, but it since emerged that another occurred in the weeks prior. The incident on December 23 is currently the subject of a police investigation.

Ghahraman has not been charged but police said they received a report of alleged shoplifting at the store on December 23.

Golriz Ghahraman. Photo: NZ Herald

Shaw told media this afternoon the “facts of the situation” were not clear in December, after the party first became aware of the allegations of shoplifting.

He said the party had contacted both Scotties and Ghahraman.

They received a further allegation on January 5.

“We felt it would be best for her to stand aside from her portfolios while the investigation was ongoing,” Shaw said.

This process was thrown up in the air when the allegations became public knowledge.

Shaw said he had no detail about whether Scotties had been reimbursed for any stolen products.

Shaw said the party had only been made aware of the Wellington allegation yesterday.

“It’s a police investigation. We would not expect privileged access to that.”

He said Ghahraman only got back to New Zealand over the weekend, which was the reason why things had taken so long. He said she had been “very” cooperative.

“We don’t want to do the police’s job here. What is important is that she is taking responsibility.”

Ghahraman was getting a lot of support from her colleagues in the Green caucus, from members as well as professional support, Shaw said.

“We have offered any support that we can provide.

“In disclosing her mental health issues, she is not looking for an excuse here... she is seeking to explain her actions, not justify it.”

Davidson said Scotties had been “generous” with their communication to the Greens.

“We know this is the right decision for her, for her wellbeing.

“I’m losing a friend and a colleague who I have been close to and have worked with for six years.”

She said the reshuffle of Ghahraman’s portfolios would come “in due course”.

“There is likely to be an interim reshuffle of portfolios in the meantime,” Davidson said.

'Extreme distress'

In a statement earlier today, Davidson and James Shaw said it was clear Ghahraman was in a “state of extreme distress” and supported her decision to resign.

“Green MPs are expected to maintain high standards of public behaviour,” they said in a joint statement.

“It is clear to us that Ms Ghahraman is in a state of extreme distress. She has taken responsibility and apologised.

“We support the decision she has made to resign.”

Shaw said he had spoken to Celia Wade-Brown, the former Wellington Mayor who is the next on the Green Party list.

Shaw confirmed she would take up Ghahraman’s seat and become an MP.

“Celia is a very, very experienced politician.”

He said the new MP had interests in transport and housing, and had won seven elections in her career including two elections to the Wellington mayoralty.

“She’s going to rock the place.”

Davidson and Shaw said Ghahraman had “worked tirelessly” for her communities, citing her advocacy in Parliament on human rights, foreign policy and electoral reform.

”Her political achievements are significant. Nothing detracts from that work and we know she will continue to support those communities in the future.

”We are deeply sorry to see Ms Ghahraman leave under these circumstances and we wish her all the best for the future.

The co-leaders wouldn’t comment on Ghahraman’s shoplifting allegations, given police investigations were ongoing.

Third allegation

On Monday evening, Ghahraman was hit by a third allegation, this time from a high-end Wellington store Cre8iveworx.

Stuff reported Cre8iveworx emailed other businesses in the capital with an allegation it believed Ghahraman was in the premises in October last year.

Cre8iveworx owner Melanie Smith said in her email that she had laid a police complaint, mentioned Ghahraman by name, and, included images appearing to show Ghahraman in the store, Stuff has reported.

Police confirmed to The New Zealand Herald they received a report of shoplifting at Cre8iveworx on October 26 last year.

The police are currently investigating. If convicted, Ghahraman would likely have to give up her seat in Parliament. MPs convicted of an offence punishable by imprisonment for life or by two or more years’ imprisonment must vacate their seats.

Stealing valued at more than $1000 would be enough to trigger that part of the Electoral Act.

Golriz Ghahraman with Greens co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw at Parliament following the general election last year. Photo: Getty Images

Full statement from Golriz Ghahraman

”It is a great honour to serve as a Member of Parliament. I am proud of my advocacy work on human rights and foreign affairs, and particularly proud of campaigns that resulted in practical improvements to the electoral laws governing donations and overseas voting.

”It is clear to me that my mental health is being badly affected by the stresses relating to my work. This has led me to act in ways that are completely out of character. I am not trying to excuse my actions, but I do want to explain them.

”People should, rightly, expect the highest standards of behaviour from their elected representatives. I fell short. I’m sorry. It’s not a behaviour I can explain because it’s not rational in any way, and after medical evaluation, I understand I’m not well. The mental health professional I see says my recent behaviour is consistent with recent events giving rise to extreme stress response, and relating to previously unrecognised trauma.

”With that in mind, I don’t want to hide behind my mental health problems, and I take full responsibility for my actions which I deeply regret.

”I have let down a lot of people and I am very sorry.

”The best thing for my mental health is to resign as a Member of Parliament and to focus on my recovery and to find other ways to work for positive change in the world.

”I will therefore be resigning from Parliament immediately.

”I want to thank the many communities and people who have supported me over the years. I will continue to work with and to advocate for those communities however I can, as best I can.

”I also want to especially thank Scotties Boutique for the kindness and empathy they have shown me.

”I now ask for people to give me the space and privacy I need to get better. I won’t be commenting further at this time.”

- Additional reporting RNZ