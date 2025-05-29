Govt outlines sweeping changes to RMA rules

Minister Responsible for RMA Reform Chris Bishop. Photo: RNZ

Sweeping changes to the rules governing councils' oversight of everything from housing - to mining - to agriculture - under the Resource Management Act are being released to the public for feedback.

The government has released discussion documents covering 12 national policy statements and similar instruments, with the aim of having 16 new or updated ones by the end of the year - ahead of legislation replacing the RMA next year.

The consultation covers three main topics: infrastructure and development, the primary sector and freshwater. It is open from May 29 to July 27.

The topics cover a wide range of portfolios, the early afternoon announcement fronted by RMA Reform Minister Chris Bishop, Agriculture Minister Todd McClay, Energy Minister Simon Watts, Regional Development Minister Shane Jones, Associate Environment Minister Andrew Hoggard, and Associate Housing Minister Tama Potaka.

"The changes we're now proposing to national direction under the existing RMA give effect to a range of coalition commitments, can be done quickly and relatively easily, and will help unclog the growth arteries of the economy," Bishop said.

"Next year we'll replace the RMA with new legislation premised on property rights. Our new system will provide a framework that makes it easier to plan and deliver infrastructure and energy projects, as well a protecting the environment."

Freshwater

The changes would "rebalance Te Mana o te Wai to better reflect the interests of all water users", with councils able to "tailor" monitoring and management to local conditions.

Councils would be directed to consider how they could help ensure stable domestic food supply, including providing for crop rotation in regional plans.

Crop rotation within catchments could be allowed without a consent. Water storage rules would change aiming to ensure water flows during dry periods, protect against climate-change-caused drought, and reduce the need for extraction from natural rivers and lakes.

Wetland regulations would change aiming to protect water filtration, flood control, and habitat for diverse species.

The definition of "wetland" would be amended, now excluding unintentionally created "induced" wetlands, and allowing farming activities like irrigation, on-farm water storage and fencing considered "unlikely" to have an adverse effect, while constructed wetlands would have a new objective, standards, and consent pathway.

Councils would no longer need to map wetlands by 2030, but Source Water Risk Management areas would now need to be mapped "to help safeguard drinking water sources from contamination".

The government is also proposing to "simplify" requirements for fish passages to reduce the administrative burden "while still providing appropriate protection".

Changes to rules for synthetic fertiliser are also proposed.

Primary sector

Highly productive land changes would extend the timeframes to 2027/28, see the removal of the "Land Use Capability 3" category and trial the use of "special agricultural areas".

Grazed beef cattle and deer in low intensity farms would no longer need to be kept out of wetlands.

In forestry, councils would lose the ability to set harder controls, slash would need to be planned for and - above a certain size - removed, and low-intensity harvesting will be permitted by default if "any relevant forest planning requirement is complied with".

Restrictions on mines and quarries in wetlands would be loosened.

Aquaculture changes aim to streamline consenting for activities and research, and allow small structures in coastal marine areas with no consent.

Infrastructure and development

Granny flats of up to 70sqm, and papakāinga of up to 10 homes would be allowed without a consent on specific land zones. Papakāinga would also allow commercial activities of up to 100sqm, conservation activity, accommodation for up to eight guests, along with education, health, sports, marae, urupā and māra kai facilities.

File photo

Medium papakāinga of up to 30 homes would be considered a "restricted discretionary" activity, with those of more than 30 units becoming "discretionary" activities.

Energy changes include new policies on supporting the needs of the electricity network and management of environmental interests, and another new policy on recognising and providing for Māori interests in electricity transmission, and other changes.

These would allow more routine work on electricity networks, establish a National Grid Yard and Subdivision Corridor, and scrap consenting for distribution and EV charging infrastructure.

A new policy for natural hazards - covering flooding, landslips, coastal erosion, coastal inundation, active faults, liquefaction and tsunami - would cover all environments and zones including coastal environments, directing councils to take a risk-based approach and assess risk based on "likelihood and consequence".

A definition of "significant risk" using a risk matrix would be provided, with councils directed to also use the best available information when making decisions.

In telecommunications, new poles would be allowed by default in more areas, with restrictions in the road reserve also removed. Renewable energy generation, temporary facilities and connection lines to heritage buildings for telecommunications would no longer need consenting.