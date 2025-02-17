Govt refusing to meet with NZ's largest union

Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Brooke van Velden. Photo: RNZ

She's prepared to meet fringe unions with memberships in double digits, but the minister for workplace relationships has no time for the country's biggest workers' union.

It can not be much of a surprise that a relatively inexperienced ACT MP, handed the workplace relations portfolio, does not want to entertain the country's biggest union in her office.

But it still astonishes the head of that union, CTU president Richard Wagstaff.

After all, he has met regularly with ministers of all political persuasions to enable them to get a deeper understanding of what was going on with the country's workers.

After just one initial meeting, in November 2023, not only has he become persona non grata at the Beehive, but the "unions" Brooke van Velden has seen are fringe organisations, with few members.

"The first thing we said to her was 'good you are meeting with us, can we set up a regular meeting?', thinking that was pretty uncontroversial, given that that's been the pattern with people in her role for decades," Wagstaff told RNZ.

"She actually said 'no', she couldn't confirm a regular meeting date. Since then, we have asked to meet her half a dozen or more times, I've lost count, and I've given up really, because every time she says 'no'."

That was despite "numerous issues coming through her office relating to working people and their rights".

The CTU is the country's largest democratic organisation, representing about 360,000 workers.

Wagstaff says this lack of direct communication comes at a time of rising unemployment.

"I'm talking fair pay agreements, 90-day trials, holidays act, minimum wages, contractor law reform, personal grievances, pay equity.... it goes on. There's been a lot of decisions she has taken and not taken, a lot of things that are very important to us.

"And we are pretty astounded that she hasn't taken the time to actually get the voice of working people in her considerations."

Wagstaff says part of the problem is the government appointed an "inexperienced ACT minister to be in this portfolio, which sent a strong signal".

"Let's face it, ACT doesn't have a strong record when it comes to unions and worker's rights," he told RNZ.

"I just think she thinks it's not her job to meet with people.... she doesn't want to hear our view, she has a different view, she knows she has a different view - that for us is pro-employer and anti-worker - and I think there is a feeling of 'out of sight, out of mind' is what she is trying to get."

But when asked about the union's views - that "this is the most anti-worker government that we have seen in decades" - by Labour MP Camilla Belich during question time in Parliament late last year, the minister replied:

"I don't agree with that statement because I believe, in fact, the most anti-worker government we've seen in decades is the previous government," van Velden said.

"It was the previous government that ordered vaccine mandates for workers... never before have we seen the rights of workers across this country be eroded so swiftly - not only did this erode workers' freedom of choice and bodily autonomy, so many people were forced out of their jobs because the government refused to look at other options like rat tests rather than listen to those affected workers.

"The previous government pushed them to the margins of society, the previous government's legislative overreach led to ostracism and division that have hugely impacted our civil society and had a negative impact on the employment and earnings of kiwi individuals.

"This government is delivering for all workers including the 85 percent who are not union members."

Last year, the minister met with NZ Unions, an umbrella group for three new unions set up with ties to the anti-vax movement and the Red Union network in Australia.

This network was denounced by the Australian Council of Trade Unions in 2021 as "fake unions".

Business reporter Alice Peacock, who broke the story for Newsroom.co.nz, tells The Detail it is not good optics for the minister to meet with minor unions but not engage regularly with the CTU.

"Prior to Brooke van Velden's time in the role, in recent history, the CTU would meet with the minister monthly or at the very least quarterly, no matter the political stance of the government," says Peacock.

"I spoke to a former National MP, who looked after this area during John Key's term, he confirmed he would meet with CTU officials every four weeks. He said this would be for a good hour or so, and he described this as a 'platform for meaningful engagement'.

"He suggested the current minister's level of face-to-face engagement with union officials could be unhelpful for the relationship, in general, and says even if there are differences in opinions, it's important to have these discussions."

Newsroom.co.nz asked the minister's office why van Velden would not meet regularly with the CTU and to respond to criticism and was told "she cannot accept every invitation and considers requests case by case. And will arrange meetings when there is good reason to with a clear and productive agenda."

When RNZ asked Richard Wagstaff when he thought he might next meet up with the minister, he replied "I'm not holding my breath".