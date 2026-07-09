'Phased approach' needed for road programme - Bishop

Transport Minister Chris Bishop. Photo: RNZ / Nick Monro

The New Zealand Transport Agency has published its Major Transport Projects Pipeline, laying out the phases it plans to implement the Roads of National Significance and public transport projects.

The Roads of National Significance (RONS) have been a key transport priority for the government, but it has been dogged by questions over their costs and their implementation.

Transport Minister Chris Bishop acknowledged not all projects could start immediately, and it took time to get projects ready for construction.

"The pipeline shows why a phased approach to delivering the Roads of National Significance is important," he said.

He expected that by early next year, six RONS would be under construction.

Four are already under construction: (Ōtaki to north of Levin, the Hawke's Bay Expressway, Takitimu North Link Stage 1, and SH29 Tauriko West), one is due to start by the end of the year (Northland Expressway Stage 1), and another has procurement underway (Cambridge to Piarere).

A further 10 RONS were preparing for construction and route protection, and either ready for implementation or awaiting funding.

Five projects were continuing more slowly, and still in the investment case phase.

Bishop said phasing the programme was because the wider transport network also needed investment.

Based on previous estimates, it would cost $56 billion to deliver the programme in full over 20 years.

The Infrastructure Commission has previously said that funding those RONS in the same way other roads are funded would require a 70 percent increase to fuel excise and road user charges. Bishop has been reluctant to pursue this, preferring to make the RONS user-pays.