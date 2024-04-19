Friday, 19 April 2024

Govt releases fast-track consents list

    1. News
    2. National

    Trans-Tasman Resources - which wants to mine ironsands off the coast of South Taranaki - is one...
    Trans-Tasman Resources - which wants to mine ironsands off the coast of South Taranaki - is one of the firms invited to apply for a fast-track consent. Photo: RNZ
    The government has released the list of organisations it provided information to on how to apply for fast-track consents - just hours before public submissions on the bill close.

    The list contains the identities of the stakeholders, and includes district councils, iwi, mining companies, housing developers, power companies, and fisheries.

    However, it contains no details on potential projects.

    The Fast-track Approvals Bill aims to speed up approvals for infrastructure and development projects of regional or national significance, and reduce consenting costs.

    An advisory panel has been set up to recommend projects for fast-tracking.

    However, cabinet ministers Chris Bishop, Shane Jones, and Simeon Brown have the final sign-off over which projects are included in the legislation.

    The application process closes on May 3.

    Bishop's office had already released the letter he sent to the companies.

    Although the letter indicates the companies were invited to apply, or had a high level of interest in applying, Bishop said it should not be assumed a stakeholder on the list would submit a project.

    "This was a courtesy form letter which simply directed potential applicants to the Ministry for the Environment's online application form," Bishop said.

    "Having been sent this letter in no way guarantees that an applicant will choose to submit a project into the new process. If they did choose to submit a project, having received the form letter from me does not mean they would receive any preferential treatment."

    Bishop said ministers and agencies had received a series of Official Information Act requests for the list, so he was releasing it "in the interests of transparency".

    However, Forest & Bird has disputed this. Its conservation and advocacy group manager Richard Capie said the only reason the list was released was because Forest & Bird had complained to the Ombudsman.

    In a statement, the Office of the Ombudsman confirmed it had received a complaint.

    "We can confirm the chief ombudsman received a complaint from Forest and Bird as described by the minister's office and commenced an investigation under urgency given the timeframes involved. The chief ombudsman conveyed a provisional opinion on Wednesday this week to the minister, however the matter was resolved by the minister's decision to release the fast track stakeholder list today."

    Forest & Bird is one of the groups that sent OIA requests, and has frequently criticised a lack of transparency behind the bill, and the power it gives the three ministers.

    "That the government didn't want to release this information and that it's now only coming out the day that submissions close shows just how anti-democratic this whole thing is," he said.

    In response, Bishop said the claim the Ombudsman had forced the release was false, and that Forest & Bird had actually asked the Ombudsman to order the release of a list of possible projects ministers may wish to consider for inclusion in the bill.

    "This list was never substantively considered by ministers as it was around that time that Cabinet agreed an Expert Advisory Group should be stood up to undertake a more thorough and independent analysis of projects that could be included in the bill. I explained to the Ombudsman that to release that list of projects would be confusing and misleading, given it had been set aside in favour of the Expert Advisory Group process," Bishop said.

    "The Ombudsman did not order the release of that long-since discarded projects list, but as a sign of good faith I proactively offered to release this list of stakeholders. This was agreed to this morning, and I have released the list of stakeholders on the same day."

    Public submissions on the bill close at 11:59pm today.

    Forest & Bird said it was "deeply cynical" that the list was released just hours before the deadline. It said the submission process should be extended, now that the identities of who received the letter had been made public.

    "How much longer will New Zealanders be kept waiting to find out which of these organisations will have their projects included in the first 100 projects destined to be fast-tracked?" Capie said.

    "In light of this just-released information, at the very least, the select committee needs to extend the submission process so that people have time to see what kind of environmental destruction is being proposed in their communities."

    The full list:

    215 Riverbend Ltd

    Ahuriri Hapū (Mana Ahuriri Trust)

    Airedale Property

    Amuri Irrigation Company

    Apanui

    Ᾱtiawa ki Whakarongotai

    Aquaculture Direct

    B&A Urban & Environmental

    Baldwin

    Bathurst Resources

    Buller District Council

    Carter Group

    Chatham Rock Phosphate Ltd

    Citadel

    Clearwater Mussels

    CNI Iwi Holdings Limited (Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngāti Rangitihi, Ngāti Manawa, Tuwharetoa (Bay of Plenty), Ngāti Whakaue, Raukawa, Ngāti Whare, Te Arawa)

    Colliers Project Leaders

    Cook | Costello

    Electronet Group

    Energy Resources

    FNSF

    Fonterra

    Foresta NZ

    Harmony Energy

    Hei o Wharekaho Settlement Trust (Ngāti Hei)

    Heretaunga Tamatea Settlement Trust (Tamatea Pōkai Whenua)

    Hineuru Iwi Trust (Ngāti Hineuru)

    HRM Associates

    Impact Marine

    Irrigation NZ

    Kahukuraariki Trust (Ngāti Kahu ki Whangaroa)

    Kelp Blue

    King Salmon

    Kings Quarry

    MacLab NZ LTD

    Maraeroa A and B Trust, Maraeroa A and B Blocks Incorporation

    Marlborough District Council

    Marutūāhu Collective (Ngāti Maru, Ngāti Paoa, Ngāti Tamaterā, Ngaati Whanaunga, Te Patukirikiri)

    Maungaharuru-Tangitū Trust

    Meridian

    Moriori Imi Settlement Trust

    National Steel Ltd

    Nelson City Council

    Ngā Hapū o Ngāti Porou (inc 6 trusts)

    Ngā Hapū ō Otaki (Raukawa and Muaūpoko)

    Ngā Maunga Whakahii o Kaipara Development Trust, Ngā Maunga Whakahii o Kaipara Tari Pupuritaonga Trust

    Ngā Pōtiki ā Tamapahore Trust (Ngā Pōtiki)

    Ngā Tāngata Tiaki o Whanganui

    Ngā Uri o Tamanui Trust (group 1)

    Ngā Uri o Tamanui Trust (group 2)

    Ngaati Whanaunga

    Ngai Tahu Seafood

    Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki Trust

    Ngāi Te Rangi Settlement Trust

    Ngāti Apa ki te Rā Tō Post-Settlement Trust (Ngāti Apa)

    Ngāti Hako

    Ngāti Hauā Iwi Trust

    Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa - Tāmaki Nui ā Rua Settlement Trust

    Ngāti Mākino Iwi Authority

    Ngāti Manuhiri Settlement Trust

    Ngāti Maru (Hauraki)

    Ngāti Mutunga o Wharekauri

    Ngāti Pāhauwera Development Trust, Ngāti Pāhauwera Tiaki Trust

    Ngāti Paoa Iwi Trust

    Ngāti Porou ki Hauraki

    Ngāti Ranginui Settlement Trust (Ngā Hapu o Ngāti Ranginui)

    Ngāti Rangiteaorere Koromatua Council Trust

    Ngāti Rārua Settlement Trust

    Ngāti Rehua - Ngāti Wai ki Aotea Trust

    Ngāti Ruapani mai Waikaremoana Negotiation Group

    Ngāti Tama ki te Waipounamu Trust (Ngāti Tama)

    Ngāti Tamaoho Settlement Trust

    Ngāti Tamaterā

    Ngāti Tara Tokanui Trust

    Ngāti Tumutumu Trust (Ngāti Rāhiri Tumutumu)

    Ngāti Tūrangitukua Charitable Trust

    Ngāti Tūwharetoa (Bay of Plenty) Settlement Trust

    Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trust

    Northport Port

    Oceana Gold (New Zealand) Ltd

    Omega Seafood

    Opotiki Marina and Industrial Park Ltd

    Pare Hauraki Collective (Ngāti Hako, Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki, Ngāti Hei, Ngāti Maru, Ngāti Paoa, Ngāti Porou ki Hauraki, Ngāti Pukenga, Ngāti Rāhiri Tumutumu, Ngāti Tamaterā, Ngāti tara Tokanui, Ngaati Whanaunga, Te Patukirikiri)

    Patuharakeke Te Iwi Trust Board

    Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust

    Port of Tauranga Limited

    Pouakani Trust

    Pragma

    Rangatira Developments Limited /Stevenson Mining

    Rangitāne o Manawatū Settlement Trust

    Rangitāne Tū Mai Rā Trust

    Raukawa Settlement Trust

    RCL Group

    Rongowhakaata Settlement Trust

    Sam's Creek Gold/Siren

    Sanford NZ

    Santana

    Scope Projects

    Southern Parallel Campus Limited

    Stantec

    Stevenson Aggregates Ltd

    Summerset Group

    Taimoana Consulting

    Talleys

    Tāmanuhiri Tūtū Poroporo Trust (Ngāi Tāmanuhiri)

    Tapuika Iwi Authority Trust

    Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa Trust

    Taumatawiwi Trust

    Tavendale and Partners

    Te Aitanga a Māhaki

    Te Ākitai Waiohua Iwi Authority

    Te Arawa Lakes Trust

    Te Arawa River Iwi Trust

    Te Ātiawa o Te Waka-a-Māui Trust

    Te Kaahui o Rauru (Ngaa Rauru Kiitahi)

    Te Kāhui Maru Trust (Te Iwi o Maruwharanui) (Ngāti Maru - Taranaki)

    Te Kāhui o Taranaki Trust

    Te Kapu o Waitaha

    Te Kawerau Iwi Settlement Trust

    Te Komiti nui o Ngāti Whakaue

    Te Korowai o Ngāruahine Trust

    Te Korowai o Waniuārua (represented by Uenuku Charitable Trust)

    Te Kotahitanga o Ngāti Tūwharetoa

    Te Kotahitanga o Te Atiawa Trust (Taranaki)

    Te Mana o Ngāti Rangitihi Trust

    Te Manawa o Ngāti Kuri Trust

    Te Nehenehenui (prev MMTB)

    Te Ohu Kaimoana

    Te Pātaka a Ngāti Kōata

    Te Patukirikiri

    Te Puāwaitanga Ngāti Hinerangi Iwi Trust

    Te Pumautanga o Te Arawa Trust

    Te Rāhui - Herenga Waka Whakatāne

    Te Roroa Whatu Ora Trust, Te Roroa Manawhenua Trust

    Te Rūnanga a Rangitāne o Wairau Trust (Rangitāne o Wairau Claims Settlement)

    Te Rūnanga Nui o Te Aupouri Trust

    Te Rūnanga o Ngā Wairiki Ngāti Apa Trust

    Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu

    Te Rūnanga O Ngāi Takoto

    Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Awa

    Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Kuia

    Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Makaawhio

    Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Manawa

    Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Mutunga

    Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Pikiao Trust

    Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Rēhia Trust

    Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Ruanui Trust

    Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Tama Trust (Ngāti Tama ki Taranaki)

    Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Waewae

    Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Whare

    Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Whātua

    Te Rūnanga o Te Rarawa

    Te Runanganui o Ngāti Porou

    Te Tāhuhu o Tawakeheimoa Trust

    Te Tāwharau o Ngāti Pūkenga Trust

    Te Tawharau o Te Whakatohea

    Te Tawharau o Te Whakatōhea (Whakatōhea Pre-Settlement Claims Trust)

    Te Tōtarahoe o Paerangi (Ngāti Rangi)

    Te Tumu

    Te Uri o Hau Settlement Trust

    Te Whakakitenga o Waikato (Waikato-Tainui)

    Te Whānau a Apanui

    Te Whānau a Kai

    Terra Firma Mining Ltd

    TGH

    The Eden Park Trust

    The Nakhle Group

    The Wellington Company

    TIGA Minerals and Metals Ltd

    Toa Rangatira Trust , Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangātira Inc (Ngāti Toa)

    Transpower

    Trans-Tasman Resources

    Tūhoe Te Uru Taumatua (Ngāi Tūhoe)

    Tūpuna Taonga o Tāmaki Makaurau Trust (Tāmaki Maunga)

    Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board

    Wakefield Village Developments

    Westland District Council

    Whakatāne District Council

    Whanganui Land Settlement Negotiation Trust

    Windermere Holdings Limited

    Winton

    WMS Group

    RNZ