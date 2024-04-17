Gym coach jailed for hundreds of sexual offences

Gregory David Pask appears in Blenheim District Court for sentencing. Photo: RNZ

Blenheim gymnastics coach Gregory Pask has been sentenced to nearly 16 years in prison after committing more than 250 sexual offences against young girls over the last decade.

Pask, 61, was sentenced in Blenheim District Court on Wednesday afternoon on 60 charges of sexual offending - which included multiple charges of unlawful sexual connection and doing an indecent act on girls under 12 along with making and possessing objectionable publications.

The charges relate to five known victims - and a number police were unable to identify.

Judge Garry Barkle said Pask had caused incalculable harm to a number of victims, who were now all living lives that none of them deserved.