Demoted MP Lee: 'Perhaps I was a little slow'

Former Media and Communications minister Melissa Lee admits she may have been "a little slow" in reacting to dramatic changes in the media landscape.

Lee was stripped of the portfolio and lost her Cabinet position in a reshuffle by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon last week.

The MP, who was National's spokesperson for broadcasting for years while in opposition, was under pressure after Warner Bros. Discovery announced in March this year it would stop producing local news through Newshub, and shutter the majority of its operations in New Zealand, with the loss of about 300 jobs.

The former journalist faced repeated questions about what the government would do about the closure of Newshub, and Labour said she had "more than enough time" to find solutions. Commentators and opposition MPs described her as glib or "missing in action".

Meanwhile, TNVZ also in March confirmed sweeping job cuts were also planned, as the state broadcaster responded to major economic challenges and audience shifts. At least 68 jobs were set to be cut when TVNZ announced its plan.

In her first comments since being demoted, Lee told journalists at Parliament today she remained "very passionate about media and communications" and was disappointed to lose the portfolio.

She said she respected Luxon's decision to sack her from the role and would work hard on other responsibilities, which included Economic Development.

The government today was talking down the latest TVNZ poll which showed the coalition would not have enough seats to govern just five months into their first term.

Last night's 1News Verian poll put National on 36 percent, down two points, and ACT down one point to seven percent. New Zealand First dropped two points to four percent - below the margin needed to remain in Parliament.

Labour was up two points to 30 percent, the Greens up two to 14 percent and Te Pāti Māori was steady on 4 percent.

Asked if her demotion had contributed to National's loss of support the TVNZ poll, Lee today repeated her support for Luxon's decision.

She had been very focused on the role, however, the media was going through very difficult times.

"... and it's actually come about quite suddenly and I think although we were thinking there need to be some changes, it just came about really too fast and I was trying and things in government actually take time."

She added: "Perhaps I was a little slow, what I can say is I tried my very best ... and I respect the Prime Minister's decision."

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith will take over the Media and Broadcasting role.

- RNZ and ODT Online