Christchurch stadium construction hits halfway mark

The construction of Christchurch's new $683 million central city stadium, Te Kaha, has reached the halfway point.

In a video update from site, project director Kent Summerfield said more than 700,000 work hours have gone into the construction to date.

About 300 contractors were currently working on site each day, he said.

"The roof of the west stand is now in place. This four-storey stand contains function spaces, the player facilities, corporate boxes, and the coaches and media facilities.

"The steel framing in the northeast stand is now complete, and the concrete seating plats installation in this area are soon to be completed.

"The seating plats will support the arena’s tiered seating. When finished, the arena will contain 1663 seating plats - 923 of these are now in place, with the remaining plats set to be installed in the lower tiers in the coming weeks."

Summerfield said the stadium was still within budget and on schedule to open as planned in April 2026.