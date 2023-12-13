'Hard Christmas' for family after house fire

A Christchurch family won’t be celebrating Christmas quite like they had thought after their home was severely damaged by fire.

Debralea Leslie and her three sons, Ra, 13, Brax, 11, and Mana, 9, were in emergency accommodation after a blaze swept through the Lyttelton St property in Spreydon.

The fire started in the laundry at 8.30pm on November 26 while Leslie was at work.

“My three boys were with the babysitter . . . and said they’d smelt the smoke first before flames came from the laundry. Once the fire took hold of the curtains, my boys freaked out and ran outside.

“I am proud of my eldest (left) for getting everyone out safely, and even checking on our neighbours to make sure they were alright.”

Within 10 minutes of the fire breaking out, the fire and emergency team arrived at the scene but it was too late – the fire had devastated all of the rooms except for two, which were badly damaged by the smoke.

Nothing in the house survived, bar the clothes on the family’s back, Leslie said.

“Unfortunately, my insurance will not cover everything. Some things are irreplaceable – like sentimental pieces left by my mum and dad who died, respectively, in 1994 and 2001.

“We don’t have a home to go to – it’s still very fresh and quite raw and overwhelming but I’m trying to be strong for my children.

“This Christmas will be hard, we have no plans whatsoever now. We were going to have a big cheesy family Christmas, with all of us in matching shirts. I’d just bought them too.”

She said the fire investigators haven’t yet found the ignition source. A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said the investigation was ongoing.

The family were placed into emergency accommodation in Papanui until they can find a place to rent.

“My boss has been amazing as she put us in a B&B until (emergency) accommodation became available. The community has been super supportive, they’ve been more than willing to help out,” Leslie said.

A Givealittle page has been set up to help replace some of the things the family has lost.