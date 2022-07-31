Sunday, 31 July 2022

Hawkins among 32 Kiwis banned from Russia

    1. News
    2. National

    Aaron Hawkins. Photo: ODT files
    Aaron Hawkins. Photo: ODT files
    Russia has published a list of 32 New Zealanders banned from entering the country, including city mayors, officials, academics, Defence Force brass, and journalists accused of forming a "Russophobic agenda".

    The Russian Foreign Ministry says the move is a response to New Zealand government sanctions "which apply to an increasing number of Russian citizens".

    On the list are Auckland Mayor Phil Goff, Christchurch counterpart, Mayor Lianne Dalziel, and Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins, along with journalists including Herald columnist and political commentator Matthew Hooton.

    "[It] looks like an invitation to a great long lunch," Hooton quipped this morning.

    Hawkins also took a light-hearted approach, writing on Twitter this morning: "I regret to inform you that I appear to have been banned from Russia. There goes that Trans-Siberian Railway fantasy".

    Those on the list are "indefinitely" barred entry to the Russian Federation.

    The blacklist statement, published on the Russian Foreign Ministry's social media channels, also warns it will continue working on updating the "blacklist".

    "With the fact that official Wellington does not intend to abandon the anti-Russian course and continues to bear new restrictions, work on updating the 'blacklist' will continue," it says.

    New Zealand has imposed a raft of sanctions against Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, including compiling its own list of Russian nationals banned from entering the country.

    The Beehive has been approached for comment.

    The full list of banned New Zealand citizens:

    John Anthony

    Shane Arndell

    Lianne Audrey Dalziel

    Chris Darby

    Andrew John Whitfield Foster

    Phil Bruce Goff

    Garin Golding

    Kate Green

    Aaron Garth Hawkins

    Ian Hill

    Stephen Hoadley

    James Hollings

    Mathew Hooton

    Rose King

    Rob Krushka

    Matt Lawrey

    Richard Maclean

    Tracy Mulholland

    Thomas Manch

    Hugh McAslan

    Ian Mower

    Bridget Musker

    Whena Owen

    Shaun Sexton

    Josie Pagani

    Pete Rainey

    Rachel Hadley Reese

    Sharon Stewart

    Pasanka Wickremasinghe

    Matthew Weston

    Mike Yardley

    Nicola Young.

    NZ Herald

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter