Hawkins among 32 Kiwis banned from Russia

Russia has published a list of 32 New Zealanders banned from entering the country, including city mayors, officials, academics, Defence Force brass, and journalists accused of forming a "Russophobic agenda".

The Russian Foreign Ministry says the move is a response to New Zealand government sanctions "which apply to an increasing number of Russian citizens".

On the list are Auckland Mayor Phil Goff, Christchurch counterpart, Mayor Lianne Dalziel, and Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins, along with journalists including Herald columnist and political commentator Matthew Hooton.

"[It] looks like an invitation to a great long lunch," Hooton quipped this morning.

Hawkins also took a light-hearted approach, writing on Twitter this morning: "I regret to inform you that I appear to have been banned from Russia. There goes that Trans-Siberian Railway fantasy".

Those on the list are "indefinitely" barred entry to the Russian Federation.

The blacklist statement, published on the Russian Foreign Ministry's social media channels, also warns it will continue working on updating the "blacklist".

"With the fact that official Wellington does not intend to abandon the anti-Russian course and continues to bear new restrictions, work on updating the 'blacklist' will continue," it says.

New Zealand has imposed a raft of sanctions against Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine earlier this year, including compiling its own list of Russian nationals banned from entering the country.

The Beehive has been approached for comment.

The full list of banned New Zealand citizens:

John Anthony

Shane Arndell

Lianne Audrey Dalziel

Chris Darby

Andrew John Whitfield Foster

Phil Bruce Goff

Garin Golding

Kate Green

Aaron Garth Hawkins

Ian Hill

Stephen Hoadley

James Hollings

Mathew Hooton

Rose King

Rob Krushka

Matt Lawrey

Richard Maclean

Tracy Mulholland

Thomas Manch

Hugh McAslan

Ian Mower

Bridget Musker

Whena Owen

Shaun Sexton

Josie Pagani

Pete Rainey

Rachel Hadley Reese

Sharon Stewart

Pasanka Wickremasinghe

Matthew Weston

Mike Yardley

Nicola Young.