Helicopters battle Canterbury scrub blaze in sweltering heat

On Friday, FENZ suspended all fire permits for Canterbury, warning of extreme fire danger Sunday. Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon

A dozen fire crews and several helicopters have responded to a fire in Rotherham, a small Canterbury settlement south of Hanmer Springs.

A shed and about 100 square metres of vegetation were ablaze, but sweltering temperatures and high winds had emergency services on alert.

Fire and Emergency (FENZ) said crews on the scene were working to contain the fire, with more on their way, including three helicopters.

On Friday, FENZ suspended all fire permits for Canterbury, warning of extreme fire danger Sunday.