Hero dog back home after escaping car crash

Emergency services at the scene of the crash. Photo: Philips Search and Rescue Trust via RNZ

A heroic dog that probably saved his owner's life after her car crashed 45m into a gully is home from the pound and has visited his injured owner in hospital.

Kerry Jordan (63) was driving home from Masterton to Palmerston North last Thursday when her car crashed through a fence on the Pahiatua Track and plunged down the bank into a creek.

She was stuck in the gully for three freezing nights with only Pat, her border collie-kelpie cross, for company and warmth.

First responders believe Jordan crawled out of the car's driver side window, despite having a broken ankle and collarbone and a crushed chest and sternum, and sheltered under a bush with her faithful pet until help arrived.

Jordan was taken to Palmerston North Hospital with critical injuries but is now in a stable condition, a spokesperson for the hospital said.

Meanwhile Pat was taken to the Dannevirke pound where he stayed until Friday.

Close friend Anne Watts said the 5-year-old SPCA rescue dog had visited Jordan in hospital after he was picked up that day.

"She recognised him, she was calling to him - it made her day."

Pat was delighted to see a friendly face when Watts got him home. "He was happy, full of cuddles... not injured at all. He's had a vet check and he's all good."

After three nights in the wild Pat has a healthy appetite, she said.

"I gave him a bowl of food, he seemed still hungry so I gave him another one... it was a meaty dog roll. He loved it."

It's understood Pat's barks eventually managed to attract passers-by who had stopped to check out the broken fence at the top of the Pahiatua Track on Sunday.

They initially thought the wreck was abandoned but looked more closely when they saw a dog barking.

Watts and another friend had both grown increasingly worried when Jordan didn't text them after her drive back to Palmerston North on June 13.

They called repeatedly but got no answer - likely because there was no cellphone coverage in the gully where Jordan had crashed, Watts said. She believed the cellphone had been thrown clear of the car.

Watts was called by police on Monday to say Jordan was in hospital.

"When they told me she was in hospital I was in total shock - I don't know how she survived," the Masterton resident said.

Jordan was in recovery but could still only say a few words at a time, Watts said. She was taking Pat in to see her again this afternoon once she was moved on to a ward.