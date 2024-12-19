Ho ho ho! Otago punter wins $5 million

Photo: ODT files

It will be a very merry Christmas for an Otago punter after they won $5 million in last night's Lotto Powerball First Division draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Otago, and they become the 21st Powerball multi-millionaire of 2024.

The prize is made up of $4m from Powerball First Division and $1m from Lotto First Division.

The winning numbers were 3, 13, 14, 23, 31 and 35. The Bonus Ball was 32 and the Powerball was 1.

Strike Four also rolled over and will be $1.5m on Saturday, meaning it will be a Must Be Won draw. In a Strike Must Be Won draw, if no single ticket wins First Division, the prize pool is added to the next highest division with a winner