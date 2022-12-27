Holiday traffic woes in Auckland

Heavy traffic heading south on Auckland's Southern Motorway at Drury could be seen at midday today. Photo: NZ Herald

Traffic is bumper-to-bumper on motorways in and out of Auckland, with some motorists told to expect delays of up to 75 minutes.

There is heavy traffic on Auckland’s Southern Motorway. Long queues were spotted at Drury heading south this afternoon.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport agency advised southbound motorists should expect delays of between 15 and 25 minutes while travelling between Manukau and Drury.

Those travelling north on State Highway 1 have been told there are queues between Orewa and Wellsford, which is a 45km stretch of road. Motorists were advised to use State Highway 16 as an alternative route.

Northbound motorists could expect delays of up to 75 minutes while travelling between Orewa and Puhoi alone.

Police reminded people to be patient and factor in extra travel time for potential delays.

An earlier incident on the Southwestern Motorway that blocked some northbound lanes was cleared by 1pm.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency initially said several northbound lanes were blocked near the State Highway 20A link on-ramp. Emergency services could be seen on site.

At 12.30pm congestion had built back to the Bader Dr overbridge and motorists were told to expect delays.