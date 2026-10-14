Iconic New Zealand actor Cliff Curtis has missed his day in court, recovering from internal injuries after an alleged drunk driving crash.

The actor has been charged with reckless driving and driving with excess breath alcohol causing injury.

He is yet to enter a plea.

Curtis was not in the Auckland District Court on Thursday, as he excused for medical reasons.

Police prosecutor Karamvir Talwar requested Curtis' bail conditions include not contacting the victim and not driving.

Judge Ajit Swaran Singh granted the conditions, remanding Curtis on bail.

The maximum sentence for the excess breath alcohol charge is five years in prison or a fine of $20,000 alongside a mandatory disqualification from driving for a at least 12 months.

Driving recklessly carries a maximum sentence of three months imprisonment or a $4500 fine and disqualification for six months or more.

Curtis released a statement on Wednesday ahead of his court date.

"I made a devastating mistake, and I'll have to live with the consequences and do what I can to address the harm caused," he said.

"I am deeply sorry. My thoughts are with the injured taxi driver and his family."

In a statement from last month, Curtis said he was deeply saddened by what happened.

"My thoughts are with those who were hurt, and their families at this time."

Curtis had helped the injured driver after the crash, his statement said.

Curtis has appeared in a number of movies both locally and overseas including Once Were Warriors and more recently James Cameron's Avatar franchise.

He teamed up with fellow actor Jason Momoa and director Taika Waititi to acquire the Auckland-based film studio Studio West in a bid to bring more jobs and Polynesian-led storytelling to New Zealand.

Curtis is expected to reappear in Auckland District Court later this month.