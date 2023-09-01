Homicide inquiry after man dies at restaurant

The restaurant is in the suburb of Mt Roskill. Photo: NZ Herald

A homicide investigation is under way at an Auckland restaurant following a man’s death early this morning.

Detective Senior Sergeant Ash Matthews said a man was found unresponsive after an assault in the suburb of Mt Roskill.

Police were called to a commercial address in Richardson Rd at 12.54am. Although the man received medical assistance, he died at the scene.

At 10am, police and investigators in hazmat suits remained inside Richardson’s Restaurant investigating the death.

A scene guard was in place as police worked to establish what had occurred.

The bar is listed online as closing at 2am on Thursday and is near a block of shops and houses.

A man working in the area said he didn’t know what had happened, but it wasn’t a surprise to see police in the suburb.

“I came 7 o’clock this morning, I saw police and all the cordoned and I was worried something happened,” a local business owner said.

Another business owner, who has worked in the area for almost 30 years, said the bar was once very busy and the carpark always packed.

But within the last seven to eight years things had “really quietened down” at the restaurant, and he was surprised to hear about the homicide inquiry.

A local was shocked to hear the news and said these days it was mostly older people who played pokies who went to the bar.

A nearby neighbour said she didn’t hear the incident but there was an armed robbery at the restaurant a few years ago.

”I’m so scared when someone knocks on the door. I’ve been living here for 15 years - I’m super scared now.”

Police urged anyone with information to contact them on 105 or anonymously on 0800 555 111 via Crime Stoppers.