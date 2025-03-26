Hunger-striking prisoner to be released

Images of Dean Wickliffe released by Spring Hill Corrections. Photo: Supplied

Hunger-striking inmate Dean Wickliffe will be released from prison after appearing before the Parole Board on Wednesday.

The 77-year-old was taken to hospital on Monday after having refused food since March 10, claiming he was beaten by multiple guards at Spring Hill Corrections Facility.

He was taken to prison for breaking his parole conditions, because he was living in his car and not at an approved address.

He appeared before the New Zealand Parole Board today after his recall hearing date was moved forward from April 3, following requests from his lawyers.

Lawyer Sam Vincent confirmed that Wickliffe has been granted parole and his hunger strike was now over after 16 days.

He is set to be released on Wednesday.