Inquiry after child died after tonsil surgery

A child died on Monday at Starship children's hospital after undergoing surgery at a private hospital run by Southern Cross Healthcare, according to a report. Photo: RNZ

Health NZ and the police are investigating the death of a child in Auckland, reportedly after a routine tonsil operation at Southern Cross hospital.

The New Zealand Herald reports the six-year-old died in Starship Hospital on Monday after complications from the surgery last week.

In a statement provided to RNZ, Health NZ said its clinicians were in contact with Southern Cross Healthcare.

"Our clinicians are working closely with Southern Cross Healthcare to carry out a review of the care provided and liaising with the family.

"As this matter is with the coroner, it would be inappropriate to provide additional information at this time."

Group director of operations at Auckland City Hospital Mike Shepherd said Health NZ extended its deepest sympathies to the family.

Police confirmed officers attended a sudden death at the hospital about 7pm on Monday.