Inquiry continues after man killed by own car

Police are seeking the public's help with their investigation into the murder of a man who was run over by his own car in the Auckland suburb of Point England last weekend.

A 21-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman face murder charges after the body was found in the middle of Point England Rd on Saturday night.

Police said the man was run over by his own car, which had been stolen.

They want to hear from anyone who saw a white B-W station wagon around Point England Rd, Point England and Leybourne Circle, Glen Innes and surrounding streets between 10pm and midnight on October 5. Police are also looking for a dark brown men's wallet and the keys to the BMW.

"We still have a long way to go in this investigation, and we are continuing to seek witnesses who may have been in the area of Point England Road near Point England Reserve that evening," Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Greaves said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.