'Just devastating': Four dead after crash near Rotorua

By Finn Blackwell of RNZ

Four people are dead after a crash on State Highway 5 near Rotorua yesterday evening.

Seven people were in the two cars involved in the collision, which occurred at Whakarewarewa about 7.50pm.

Two people are still in hospital, one in critical condition.

Police said three people died at the scene and another person was taken to hospital and died later.

Rotorua Area Commander Inspector Herby Ngawhika said police were still investigating.

"I can't really say what's occurred," he said. "Obviously we had some terrible weather here last night which may have been a factor, but again it's too early for me to actually put down what's occurred."

The victims were locals, he said.

"All those involved where from in and around the Rotorua area, and neighbouring."

Part of SH5 will be closed from 1.30pm today as police investigate.

"Because of the significant loss of life that's come from this, hence the reason why we do need to close the whole road, to allow them to take their time through that, to give them the best possible opportunity to get as much information as we can."

Rotorua mayor Tania Tapsell said the stretch of SH5 where the crash occurred was not dangerous.

"I think that's why our communities in Rotorua feel so shocked about this," she said.

"It's a road that's used very often, we have a lot of people that travel for work around the region and around our communities, it's a very busy rural area.

"It's just devastating to see that something has gone wrong."

She described the deaths as tragic and sudden.

"It just really is so sad to lose people so close to Christmas.

Ngawhika encouraged motorists to be safe on the roads over the holiday period.

"As we move into the summer period, the holiday period, we just want to urge all road users to take care,"

"Do the basics well, buckle up, don't speed, don't drive under the influence of anything or be distracted by phones."

Tapsell urged any drivers who felt tired on the road to pull over and have a rest.

"We really just encourage you all to look after yourself, but the many other people travelling on the roads at this time too."