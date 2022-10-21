KFC responds to potato and gravy complaints

The new KFC potato and gravy packaging. Photo: Supplied

KFC has responded to nationwide customer fury after claims its potato and gravy has a “chemical” and “plastic” taste following the company’s decision to change containers.

Over the past few weeks, a large number of customers were left concerned at the “yucky, soapy” and “plastic” tasting nature of the potato and gravy.

Customers all over the country, including Auckland, Thames, Blenheim and Greymouth claimed their meals were ruined by the change - and have taken to KFC’s Facebook page to complain.

The outcry has prompted New Zealand Food Safety to say it will contact KFC to discuss the issue.

One customer wrote: “I made the complaint five days ago and have heard nothing. Even tried the product again, and I am convinced it’s the containers.”

A second person backed this up: “The new containers potato and gravy don’t taste any good”, writing that there is a “funny aftertaste like plastic”.

Restaurant Brands, the parent company of KFC, denied their containers have anything to do with customer claims the potato and gravy has a “disgusting” “chemical” taste.

They also shut down speculation the recipe had changed.

“We can confirm our Potato and Gravy recipe has not changed. In line with the new Government regulations, and after extensive quality assurance and in-store testing, we have updated the packaging for our Potato and Gravy to an approved polypropene material that can be recycled,” a Restaurant Brands spokesperson said.

“This product is used widely across the New Zealand food service industry and is specifically designed for hot food, and we can confirm this is not a food safety issue.”

However, Restaurant Brands sidestepped questions about whether they will be looking into why the potato and gravy flavour has allegedly been impacted and if they have responded directly to customer complaints.

One disgruntled customer, who wants to remain anonymous, told the Herald he complained to KFC directly about the “chemical” smell and flavour of the potato and gravy more than 10 days ago and has been met with silence.

After reading the fast food chain’s response to the Herald, the customer said he’s frustrated at their lack of concern for customer complaints and the “chemical” smell and flavour is something that needs to be looked into even if it isn’t a container issue.

“They can say their container falls within the government’s regulations. However, there is clearly something different about the way the product smells and tastes which as a consumer is really all I’m concerned with.

“I’m disappointed with the complaints process. Hell, I don’t want even want a refund, I just want them to have a better product for my family and I to enjoy.

“They don’t care. They’ll care if enough complaints are made in a large public forum, or if it affects the bottom line.”

New Zealand Food Safety deputy director general Vincent Arbuckle told the Herald they haven’t received any complaints regarding KFC’s potato and gravy, but “given the information” presented, they will “make contact with the company to discuss the issue”.

Arbuckle added that plastics used for food packaging in New Zealand are “very stable”.

“Food businesses are required to ensure the safety and suitability of the food they make, including making sure packaging does not taint or contaminate the food.

“Plastics used for food packaging and containers are very stable if used properly and New Zealanders’ intake of chemicals from plastics is well below maximum safety limits.”

Arbuckle encouraged anyone with concerns about the KFC potato and gravy to report it to MPI directly.

Consumers can make a report online, by phone: 0800 00 83 33 or email: info@mpi.govt.nz