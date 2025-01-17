Labour edges ahead of National in latest poll

Chris Hipkins. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Labour has inched ahead of National in a new poll, with National dropping 4.6 points and Labour gaining 4 points since December.

The Taxpayer's Union-Curia poll now has Labour on 30.9%, just ahead of National at 29.6%.

It is the first time Labour has led National in their poll since April 2023.

The Greens are up as well, by 1.2 points to 9.5%, while ACT is down 2.2 points to 10.8%.

New Zealand First is up 2.7 points to 8.1%, while Te Pāti Māori is down 0.2 to 5.3%.

These numbers would give National 38 seats in parliament, down six from last month.

Labour would have 39 seats, up five seats since last month.

The Greens would have 12 seats, up by one, while ACT would lose three seats at 14.

New Zealand First would rise three seats from last month to 10 while Te Pāti Māori would remain on seven.

Preferred Prime Minister numbers have seen a decrease in support for both major party leaders.

Christopher Luxon is down 2.6 points at 24.5%, while Chris Hipkins is down 4.6 points to 15.3%.

Winston Peters and Chlöe Swarbrick have gained the most support with the New Zealand First leader up 3 points to 8.8% and the Green Party co-leader up 4 points to 8.5%.

ACT leader David Seymour has risen to 6.3%, gaining 0.5 points.

The poll was conducted between 9 and 13 January, and surveyed 1000 adult New Zealanders.

It has a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percent.

Curia - which conducted the poll - is no longer a member of the Research Association NZ body.