Latest poll puts National, Act in power

National Party leader Christopher Luxon. Photo: RNZ

National and Act could form a government, based on the results of the latest Taxpayers’ Union-Curia poll.

Labour and the Greens have closed the gap with the political right, but only just.

National was on 38 percent, down one point on last month’s poll, while Act was on 10 percent, up one point.

The result would give the right 62 seats, enough to form a government.

Labour was on 35 percent, up one point, while the Greens were on 8 percent, up one point. This would give those parties 56 seats.

Te Pati Māori was steady on 2 percent and NZ First continues a string of good polls, hitting 4 percent, up two points.

It has been a busy week for polling: Sunday night saw the release of a Newshub-Reid Research Poll showing Labour on just 32.3 and National on 40.7.

Labour’s slight bounce in the party vote is mirrored in the preferred prime minister poll.

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern hit 35 percent, up two points, while National’s Christopher Luxon fell two points to 23 percent.

Act leader David Seymour polled 6 percent, down one point.

Ardern’s net favourability was up one point to 8 percent, while Luxon’s fell four points to -3 percent.

A -17 percent of people think the country is on the wrong track - the ninth month in a row that metric has been negative.

However, -17 is an improvement on the -28 percent who believed the country was on the wrong track last month.

The cost of living remains the most important voting issue on 23 percent, with housing and the economy following behind on 11 percent and 10 percent respectively.

The poll was taken from the 3rd to the 8th of November with 1000 respondents.

The margin of error is 3.1 percent at the 95 percent confidence interval.