Tuesday, 20 October 2020

At least 60 sexual assault allegations against Wellington musicians

    1. News
    2. National

    Police are investigating after at least 60 people made claims on social media about being sexually assaulted by a group of Wellington musicians.

    The claims have been made public on social media site Instagram, where people have come forward with allegations they were drugged, raped, harassed, and otherwise abused by members of the group over the years.

    "Police are aware of the allegations and are making inquiries," a police spokeswoman said today.

    "Anyone who has information that may assist is asked to contact police directly via 105.

    "Police would urge people not to name names or post personal details on social media, and instead give any relevant detail to police so we can make appropriate inquiries."

    Wellington city councillor Tamatha Paul has been helping complainants come together and seek help.

    She said on Instagram yesterday the people she was working with would be meeting with the police sexual assault team, and that victim advocate Louise Nicholas was also involved.

    NZ Herald

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter