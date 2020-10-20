At least 60 sexual assault allegations against Wellington musicians

Police are investigating after at least 60 people made claims on social media about being sexually assaulted by a group of Wellington musicians.

The claims have been made public on social media site Instagram, where people have come forward with allegations they were drugged, raped, harassed, and otherwise abused by members of the group over the years.

"Police are aware of the allegations and are making inquiries," a police spokeswoman said today.

"Anyone who has information that may assist is asked to contact police directly via 105.

"Police would urge people not to name names or post personal details on social media, and instead give any relevant detail to police so we can make appropriate inquiries."

Wellington city councillor Tamatha Paul has been helping complainants come together and seek help.

She said on Instagram yesterday the people she was working with would be meeting with the police sexual assault team, and that victim advocate Louise Nicholas was also involved.