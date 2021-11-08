Live: Auckland to move down a step, part of Northland moving to level 2

Auckland will move to step 2 of alert level 3 at 11:59pm tomorrow, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says.

This will allow shops and public facilities in Auckland to reopen and outdoor gatherings to increase to 25 people - and brings Waikato and Auckland into alignment.

Ardern is with director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield to announce Cabinet's decision over whether to move Auckland to step 2 of level 3, and whether the north of Northland can come back down to level 2.

Public facilities like libraries and zoos can open, as can retail - but gyms and movie theatres would still be closed, the PM said.

Groups of 25 can congregate outside without the two household rule.

Ardern said the reasons behind the decision were partly because of vaccination levels in Auckland, which hit 90 per cent first dose over the weekend.

Ardern said she would be in Auckland on Wednesday, meeting with representatives from business and local government.

Evidence shows picnics outside does not lead to increases in cases, she said, with only one case linked to an outdoor barbecue.

Significant case numbers hadn't be noticed in workplaces, which explained why retail could be opened.

The decision also acknowledged the impact on businesses and the mental/emotional toll taken by Aucklanders, Ardern said.

There is a strong expectation that Auckland will move into the traffic light system by the decision by Cabinet on November 29, due to high vaccination levels.

Projections show that cases will grow but that isn't the only consideration, Ardern said.

Hospitalisations are also considered and thought to be lower than expected at the moment.

Cabinet will next make a call on Waikato's alert level next week

On Northland, it was recommended by Health that the upper region should move to alert level 2 and it will do at 11:59pm on Thursday.

While there were additional cases today, Bloomfield's view was they could be managed by contact tracers.

Nationally, there are only about 30,000 vaccine doses needed to get the remaining 14 DHBs not at 90 per cent, to get there.