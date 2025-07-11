Murder-accused previously lied about calling for help: victim's brother

Julia DeLuney at Wellington High Court. Photo: RNZ / Mark Papalii

The court has heard Julia DeLuney - on trial for her mother's murder at the High Court in Wellington - lied about calling for help after the 79-year-old had a fall months before her death.

The victim Helen Gregory's brother, Peter Wilson, who lives in Australia, gave evidence on Friday morning as a Crown witness.

He said his sister was the head of the family, the eldest child of seven, and they talked about once a month on the phone - though he said he usually did more listening than talking.

He told the court about an occasion in 2023, in which he was in New Zealand with his wife for a family gathering. The day after the gathering they dropped in on his sister, as she hadn't been answering her phone.

But the house was shut up, curtains closed, despite it being only 4.30pm.

He said DeLuney answered the door, telling them her mother had hit her head and "taken a turn".

Wilson said she let them in, and when he saw his sister in bed, he was "shocked".

He told the court Gregory's skin was grey, she was cold and clammy, and her eyes sunken.

"I thought she was dead," Wilson said.

"Blew me away."

He said he told DeLuney "you have to ring an ambulance", and at first she didn't answer - but then, she said she had already called a relative to come and help.

But Wilson said about 40 minutes passed, with DeLuney tending to her mother, feeding her lemonade through a straw, so Wilson said he went outside and called the relative himself.

"I said [relative's name], um, [Helen's] not very well, and Julia's rung you?"

"And [they] said, 'No she hasn't, nobody's rung me today.'"

The relative told Wilson they would come right away, and Wilson said he then arranged for an ambulance to be called. That eventually arrived at Gregory's Baroda St address, and she was taken to hospital.

The Crown's case is that months after this incident, in January 2024, DeLuney attacked her mother at her Khandallah home before staging it to look like she had fallen from the attic.

But the defence's case is that someone else caused those injuries in the 90-minute window in which DeLuney returned home to fetch her husband to help.

The defence did not cross examine Wilson, and the trial continues.