Locals uneasy after spate of gang crimes in Wairoa

There is an increased police presence in Wairoa. File photo: RNZ

There's a sense of unease in Wairoa after two private properties were shot at by gangs in the past 10 days.

Wairoa Business Association Chair Sue Wilson told RNZ there was a big police presence in the North Island town, which was welcomed by business owners.

"It gives us a sense of security and outlines the fact crime won't be tolerated here in Wairoa.

"People have noticed dog handlers driving around town and other police cars, so that's great we are seeing them on the street," she said.

The shootings have put people on edge.

"It definitely does make people feel uneasy, especially when they're shooting in public area such as the Frasertown Hotel... but we just hope the police can catch these offenders and stomp it out," Wilson said.

This was a feeling shared by Wairoa Mayor Craig Little.

"There've been two properties with a couple of gunshots, and also a molotov cocktail chucked at one house."

Little said he had talked with police Monday morning, who reassured him there had not been any inter-gang conflicts since Thursday.

"Here we are celebrating Anzac Day and where so many sacrificed their lives, and these clowns are out shooting at people - it's just not acceptable.

"There's nothing brave about shooting someone's house," he said.

Police have invoked the Gang Conflict Warrant 28 times since it was first issued on April 24. The mayor told RNZ that since the Gangs Act came into force in November 2024, there has been less crime, which makes this latest spate of gang fights all the more frustrating.

"It's just disappointing - we are trying to do so many good things in Wairoa and a few clowns really stuff it up for everyone else," said Little.

Spate of arrests

Two men - aged 18 and 35 - were charged with aggravated burglary and possession of offensive weapons in relation to an incident on Tuesday night when shots were fired at houses in Wairoa.

On Thursday night, a 21-year-old man was arrested on drug and driving-related charges.

A 21-year-old woman was also arrested for disorderly behaviour, and a 50-year-old man was arrested for breaching bail.

On Saturday, police said a 37-year-old man was arrested and charged with prohibited display of gang insignia and 42a -year-old Wairoa man has been charged with possession of cannabis.

On Sunday, police said a 44-year-old Napier man had been arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and a set of knuckle dusters was seized.