Luna most popular pet name for sixth straight year

One of New Zealand's many Lunas is a golden retriever living on Auckland's Hibiscus Coast. Photo: Rhonwyn Newson

If you thought naming your beloved pooch or feline Luna was innovative think again - as it's the most popular pet name in New Zealand for the sixth year in a row.

The most popular pet names for 2024 have been revealed by the New Zealand Companion Animal Register (NZCAR), including classics such as Bella, Milo and Charlie.

NZCAR noted a growing trend in pets being named Bluey, Bandit, Bingo and Chilli due to the popular children's show Bluey.

The top ten names for pets in 2024 are Luna, Bella, Milo, Charlie, Coco, Daisy, Poppy, Nala, Molly and Frankie.

Along with animals named after the show Bluey appearing in the register this year, New Zealanders continued to name their pets after characters from The Lord of the Rings franchise with 17 Frodo's being registered, 13 Bilbo's, two Gollum's and one Gandalf.

Pet names possibly inspired by the All Blacks' included 20 Ardie's, 18 TJ's and seven Razor's, NZCAR said.

It was fascinating to see how popular culture shaped pet names each year, NZCAR general manager David Lloyd said.

The popular children's tv show Bluey has influenced what some people name their pets. Photo: Supplied

"Pet names reflect the things that matter to people. These trends really highlight the special bond between pets and their families, showing how pets become part of our lives in ways big and small."

NZCAR is the national microchip database and it held information for over 1.3 million pets of different species. It helps reunite lost pets with their families by providing microchip data to vet clinics and shelters.

The top five names by species:

For cats the top five names are Luna, Bella, Milo, Coco and Nala.

For dogs the top five names are Luna, Bella, Poppy, Daisy and Charlie.

For rabbits the top five names are Archie, Coco, Cookie, Hazel and Honey.

For horses the top five names are Bailey, Charlie, Jasper, Kiwi and Marley.