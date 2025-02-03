Luxon in Akaroa for Waitangi Day

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. Photo: RNZ

The Prime Minister has confirmed he will be hosted by Ngāi Tahu in Akaroa for Waitangi Day on Thursday.

In December, Christopher Luxon announced he would not be heading to Waitangi in Northland for this year's commemorations, as he wanted to move around the country to celebrate New Zealand's national day.

The Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro will also attend alongside Luxon in the South Island.

On Wednesday, all other political party leaders will descend on Waitangi for the annual political talks ahead of the dawn service the next morning.

Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka will speak on behalf of the Prime Minister during the pōwhiri.

There has been a mixed response to Luxon not travelling to Northland with some iwi and hapu saying it was a good thing, while others believed the Prime Minister should be in Waitangi on the national day.

Waitangi National Trust chairpersoo, Pita Tipene, had been clear that he would have preferred Luxon attend and "be accountable for the position that he holds as the top executive in our government".

Former prime ministers Sir John Key, Sir Bill English, and Helen Clark also decided to stay away from Waitangi and Te Tii marae in the past over issues around speaking rights.

Since 2018, however, the political talks have moved away from the controversial Te Tii Marae and have been held at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds, which is seen as a more neutral environment.

The iwi chairs forum is being held at Waitangi on Monday and Tuesday, which government ministers and the Prime Minister have also traditionally attended.

Luxon met with some of the iwi leaders in Wellington late last year instead, and told them of his plans not to be there in February.