Luxon has one-on-one meeting with Trump in South Korea

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon (L) and US President Donald Trump. Photo: Supplied / PMO

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has had a meeting with United States President Donald Trump, ahead of a leaders meeting at APEC hosted by the South Korean President.

The US-hosted one-on-one took place in a meeting room close to the dinner venue.

Luxon, who had earlier indicated a meeting wasn't set in stone, posted on social media, saying it was "good to meet".

"New Zealand and the United States have a strong relationship and today we met to talk about how we can make it even stronger."

The pair then arrived at the dinner together, smiling as they walked in, after the other leaders in attendance all arrived and were greeted separately.

Luxon was greeted by South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, while Trump stood aside to wait, "go ahead" he said.

Trump then pointed to Luxon and said "New Zealand", adding "good friend of mine" and "nice place".

Luxon then recounted an interaction with President Lee in which he "gave my grief about my hair".

Trump then said "your hair is beautiful", to which Luxon replied "I thought so".

Trump was then greeted by President Lee and was asked by US media whether he reached a deal, he indicated he did reach a deal and had a "great session".

Asked if he had a message for New Zealand, Trump said "we should smile" indicating the cameras, before checking if reporters were happy and adding, "I like your man from New Zealand."

Trump and Luxon had not met in person before this, only exchanging a phone call when Trump took office.

The room the eight leaders met in, including from Australia, Canada, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, was very intimate. Each leader was individually welcomed by President Lee before partaking in the so-called family photo.

Luxon stood between the Canadian and Vietnam leaders, with Trump - the special guest of the dinner - positioned in the middle.

A banner in the background said, "Special Dinner in honour of President Donald J Trump and State Leaders hosted by President Lee Jae Myung."

Trump and Luxon arrived later, giving the other leaders an opportunity to chat. At one point, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said "Where are the Kiwis?", to which his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese laughed.