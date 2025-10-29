Severe weather insurance claims surpass 5000

A house in Milton, Otago, had its roof ripped off in wild weather. Photo: RNZ/Calvin Samuel

The cost of last week's severe weather is already in the millions, with insurance companies receiving more than 5000 claims.

Numbers are only expected to rise with thousands still without power in Southland and Clutha, where a state of emergency is still in place.

Claims range from damaged roofs, farm buildings, smashed windows, broken fencing and homes hit by debris.

FMG - the country's largest rural insurer - had received 1500 claims which were expected to total about $14 million.

FMG head of claims strategic operations Jacqui McIntosh said the insurer recognised the importance of getting critical farming equipment back up and running.

People should put safety first and listen to official advice, McIntosh said.

She said welfare support was available from the Rural Support Trust, which could be contacted on 0800 787 254.

IAG - New Zealand's biggest insurer which owned brands AMI, State and NZI - had received 2209 claims related to wind.

AMI, State and NZI executive general manager claims Stephannie Ferris said people should prioritise their safety in the wake of last week's storm.

"Most of the damage we have seen has been caused by wind damage - we've accepted claims for things like smashed windows and flying roofs.

"Customers have seen their farm's shelter belt trees falling like dominos, while one customer saw their large 25,000L water tank roll into view from its original spot 2km away - having knocked out fences and posts on its journey," Ferris said.

"Please remember, we're here to pay claims, it's what we do. While photos are always helpful, they should only be taken when it is safe to do so.

"Storms and fires can be incredibly difficult for families and it's important to prioritise your safety and then give us a call when you're somewhere safe."

Suncorp New Zealand had received about 1150 claims between its Vero brand and AA Insurance, which it operated in a joint venture with the Automobile Association.

Tower Insurance had received about 550 claims.