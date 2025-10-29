NZ woman found dead in Thailand hotel room: report

A street in Phuket, where a New Zealand woman was found dead in her hotel room. Photo: Getty Images

Thai media are reporting that a New Zealand woman was found dead in her hotel room in Phuket, Thailand on Tuesday.

Phuket News reported that police are investigating the death of a 47-year-old New Zealand tourist who was staying near Kata Beach.

Police told the news outlet that a preliminary forensic report suggested "a reaction between alcohol and [anti-depressant] medication possibly led to respiratory failure".

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson confirmed they were aware of the incident.

"The New Zealand Embassy in Bangkok is providing assistance to the family of a New Zealander who died in Thailand. We extend our sympathies to the family at this sad time.

"For privacy reasons no further information will be provided."