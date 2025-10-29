Two more predator hornets found in New Zealand

A yellow-legged hornet. Photo: Getty Images

Biosecurity New Zealand has found two further queen yellow-legged hornets in Auckland.

Mike Inglis, north commissioner for Biosecurity New Zealand, said the two were found within a 2km area from where another queen - in the early stages of building a nest - was discovered on Auckland's North Shore on October 17.

"We thank Aucklanders for their vigilance in keeping an eye out for this insect pest. We have had many calls to our 0800 number and photos uploaded through our on-line reporting portal," he said.

"We are keen to know whether any more of these hornets are out there, which is why we are asking Aucklanders to keep an eye out and call us if the suspect they have seen this hornet or its nest.

"The most effective method for surveillance is through public involvement - by keeping an eye out and letting us know if they have seen this hornet or its nest.

"Early embryo nests can be as small as a tennis ball and may appear within just a couple of days. Do NOT disturb the nest, take a photo, and report it to Biosecurity New Zealand."

Biosecurity New Zealand said to report a specimen or clear photo of a suspect hornet and a possible hornet nest to their website or pest and disease line 0800 80 99 66.

Victoria University professor of ecology and entomology Phil Lester previously said the hornet preys on honeybees.

He said in parts of Europe, 30% of honeybee colonies have been affected by this species of hornet, impacting crops and honey production.

Comvita chief executive Karl Gradon warned the potential arrival of the invasive yellow-legged hornet couldn't come at a worse time for the honey industry in New Zealand.

He said the industry was currently in a crisis due to a sustained oversupply of manuka and softening demands in luxury goods globally. Comvita has announced the sector was facing $104 million loss last year alone.

Gradon said an impact from the hornet species, like what's been seen in Europe, would further slump the market.

He said there were 4000 beekeeping companies in New Zealand and to reduce that at a time when the sector was in crisis would be very concerning.